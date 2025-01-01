Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 880,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Read Our Latest Report on HII

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after buying an additional 863,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $47,698,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after buying an additional 140,338 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.