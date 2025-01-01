Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,006,600 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,515,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.0 days.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.7 %

HRNNF stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.