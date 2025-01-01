Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,006,600 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,515,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.0 days.
Hydro One Stock Down 0.7 %
HRNNF stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.
Hydro One Company Profile
