i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAUX. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE IAUX opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the third quarter worth $3,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in i-80 Gold by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,120,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

