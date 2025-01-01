i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

IAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other i-80 Gold news, Director Richard Scott Young purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Insiders bought 285,150 shares of company stock valued at $184,581 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

i-80 Gold stock opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$265.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$2.40.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

