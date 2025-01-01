i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Lowered to Moderate Buy Rating by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada cut shares of i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, i-80 Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in i-80 Gold by 66.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,823,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889,867 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,092,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,120,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 2,121,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 22.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 702,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

