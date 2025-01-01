I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Up 13.5% in December

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 604,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 124,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in I-Mab by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

