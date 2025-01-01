Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,027,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 1,856,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.1 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Iberdrola has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $15.85.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

