Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 3,230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,498.0 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS IBIDF opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Get Ibiden Co.Ltd. alerts:

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.