Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 3,230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,498.0 days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS IBIDF opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $32.25.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
