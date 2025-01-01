ICC Holdings, Inc. Extends Merger Agreement Outside Date

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCH) announced on December 31, 2024, that the company has entered into a Second Amendment to Merger Agreement. The revised agreement modifies the Agreement and Plan of Merger, initially dated June 8, 2024, with subsequent amendments on October 11, 2024. The Second Amendment extends the “Outside Date” defined in the Merger Agreement from December 31, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The Original Merger Agreement and the recent Amendment do not provide exhaustive details and are supplemented by the full texts of these agreements. Copies of the agreements are available as Exhibits 2.1, 2.2, and 2.3, which are attached to the SEC filing.

As per Item 9.01 of the filing, the company reports that these recent financial changes are supported by relevant financial statements and exhibits. Notably, the Amendment to the Merger Agreement, signed on December 31, 2024, involves Mutual Capital Holdings, Inc., Mutual Capital Merger Sub, Inc., and ICC Holdings, Inc.

ICC Holdings, Inc. has submitted the necessary documentation to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for review. The company has indicated that Schedule and attachment omissions in the submitted agreement are in line with Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K. ICC Holdings, Inc. commits to providing any omitted schedules or similar attachments upon request by the SEC. Additionally, the company reserves the right to request confidentiality under Rule 24b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for any furnished documents.

Arron K. Sutherland, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of ICC Holdings, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the company as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

