ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 603,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ICF International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.54. ICF International has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICF International news, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $249,679.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,293.71. This represents a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock worth $705,355 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in ICF International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in ICF International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

