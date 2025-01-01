ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 603,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Get ICF International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ICF International has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ICF International will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,019.14. The trade was a 7.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,661.41. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $705,355. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in ICF International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICF International by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.