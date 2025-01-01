ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.66 and last traded at $117.33, with a volume of 9294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

ICF International Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,661.41. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $249,679.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $593,293.71. This trade represents a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $705,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International during the third quarter valued at $2,364,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

