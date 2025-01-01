ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price (down previously from $295.00) on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.10.

ICON Public Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.13. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $183.38 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.