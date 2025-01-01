Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company’s Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.