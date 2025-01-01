Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.