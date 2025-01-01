Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 163,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
