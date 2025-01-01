Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 50% – Should You Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 163,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
