IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 683,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.8 days.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Featured Stories

