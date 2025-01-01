ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,229,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 5,058,411 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Trading Down 4.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.