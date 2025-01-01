Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 9,790,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 788,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Immunome Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IMNM opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In other Immunome news, insider Robert Lechleider bought 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,831.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 66,057 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $630,183.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,511.22. The trade was a 15.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,862 shares of company stock valued at $978,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Immunome by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMNM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

