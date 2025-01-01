Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

