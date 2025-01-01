Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.62 and traded as low as C$8.59. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 2,445 shares changing hands.
Income Financial Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.57.
Income Financial Trust Company Profile
Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor’s Financials Index or the Standard & Poor’s MidCap Financials Index.
