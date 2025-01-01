Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.4% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.