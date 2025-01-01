Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,475 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 217.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 615,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 421,888 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 299,153 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,180,000 after buying an additional 287,937 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

