Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.97 and traded as low as $32.90. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Institutional Trading of Infineon Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

