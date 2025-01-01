Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ IPXXW opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.77.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.