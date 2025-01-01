Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 713,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

IMKTA stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.9% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

