Ingles Markets, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.
Ingles Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
