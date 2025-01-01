Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 69,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $991,631.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,053.39. This trade represents a -374.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBX opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

