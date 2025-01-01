INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INmune Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

INmune Bio Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,260,000. Praetorian PR LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 61.0% during the third quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 780,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 295,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 332.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 89,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 35.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 117.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.