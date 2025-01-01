INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
INmune Bio stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.74.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 117.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
