Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Innospec Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. Innospec has a twelve month low of $103.97 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.13 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,721.76. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,405,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,069,000 after acquiring an additional 105,311 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 835,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,468,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innospec by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 117.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

