Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE IIPR opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

