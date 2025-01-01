Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (QHDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:QHDG opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44.
