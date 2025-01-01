Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,015,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 3,756,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,003.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

