Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,015,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 3,756,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,003.9 days.
Innovent Biologics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
