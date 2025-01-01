Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.00. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 91,466 shares trading hands.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

