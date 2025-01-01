Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85.
About Integra Gold
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
