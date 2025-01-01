Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.83. 14,969,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 61,502,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 27.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 224.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

