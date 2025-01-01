International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval of Charter Amendment and Extension of Initial Business Combination Deadline

On December 30, 2024, International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IMAQU) held its annual general meeting of stockholders where several key proposals were voted on and approved. The company’s recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission highlighted significant developments.

Get alerts:

One of the major outcomes of the meeting was the approval of the Charter Amendment Proposal, Trust Amendment Proposal, Target Amendment Proposal, and Director Proposal. These proposals were detailed in the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC. Notably, the Adjournment Proposal was not voted on as preliminary counts indicated overwhelming support for the aforementioned proposals.

With a total of 7,522,430 issued and outstanding shares of common stock, representing 86.70% of the total shares eligible to vote, the stockholders voted in favor of the proposed amendments. The voting results indicated strong support for the resolutions presented.

In connection with the meeting, 685,836 shares of common stock were tendered for redemption, leaving a total of 6,836,594 shares outstanding. Additionally, on December 30, 2024, the company made a deposit of $2,000 to extend the period for consummating an initial business combination from January 2, 2025, to February 2, 2025.

Furthermore, the company entered into an amendment with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, extending the Investment Management Trust Agreement deadline. This amendment, dated December 31, 2024, is intended to facilitate the company’s ongoing operations and financial management.

International Media Acquisition Corp. clarified that the information provided in their Current Report on Form 8-K is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a proxy statement or solicitation for votes or securities transactions.

Overall, the annual general meeting showcased significant shareholder support for the proposed amendments, underscoring investor confidence in the future trajectory of International Media Acquisition Corp.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read International Media Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About International Media Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles