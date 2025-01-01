InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.91 and last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 64530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.92.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIP.UN

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -507.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0331 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.