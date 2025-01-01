Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.5 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

IKTSF stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

About Intertek Group

Featured Stories

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

