Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.5 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
IKTSF stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $70.83.
About Intertek Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.