Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJU opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

