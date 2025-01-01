Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.89 and traded as low as $95.56. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $95.66, with a volume of 30,123 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 131.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

