Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 130339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23,087.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 869,482 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 180,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 139,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

