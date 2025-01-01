Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $58.32 and a 1 year high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

