Invst LLC Has $27.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,941 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 185,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

