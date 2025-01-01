IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $196.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.17 and a 200 day moving average of $222.49. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

