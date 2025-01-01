iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTL opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

