iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Shares of INDY opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $910.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
