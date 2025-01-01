iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of INDY opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $910.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares India 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

