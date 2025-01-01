iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and traded as low as $24.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 292,981 shares.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

