iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 1647497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 184,207 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

